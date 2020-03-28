Pennsylvania is reinforcing the health care system to fight COVID-19
Saturday, March 28, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
As Pennsylvania’s frontline health care workers tirelessly care for patients amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the state is acting to reinforce their ranks by increasing the number of workers and supplies for the health care system. In recent days the state has streamlined the process for retired doctors, nurses, medical students, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers, allowed out-of-state practitioners to practice in Pennsylvania, expanded telemedicine, and launched a portal to purchase supplies.
