Pennsylvania schools ordered closed for two weeks

All K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days effective Monday, March 16 as ordered on Friday afternoon by Gov. Tom Wolf.

In the St. Marys Area School District all student activities have been cancelled as well.

When recently discussing the potential of school closings due to the COVID-19 Superintendent Brian Toth said the district had no plans to close unless ordered to do so or if a majority of students and staff would become ill.

“At SMASD, we have far too many students without internet access, without devices and having unique educational needs to use an online only format. This situation emphasizes the major digital divide in the state and country,” Toth said.