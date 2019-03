Bennetts Valley Senior Center recently hosted a program called Get Heart Smart about Sodium. Pictured standing are Diane Caliari, Gail Arrowood, Alta Smith, Judy Woelfel, Deb Quickel, MaryLane Youngmark; sitting are John Franzoni, Norma Mann, Ruth Coppolo, Toni Klaiber and Carl Bartuch and (head) Albert Brunelli. The day was filled with Valentine cookies and candy.