Personnel items approved by school board

Various personnel items were approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors during their recent monthly meeting.

A resignation was received from Deborah Williams as a classroom aide at St. Marys Area High School, effective Nov. 30, 2020.

Unpaid personnel leave was approved for Hannah Platko from Dec. 1 - Dec. 31, 2020for up to three days per week.

