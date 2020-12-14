Personnel items approved by school board

Amy Cherry
Monday, December 14, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Various personnel items were approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors during their recent monthly meeting.
A resignation was received from Deborah Williams as a classroom aide at St. Marys Area High School, effective Nov. 30, 2020.
Unpaid personnel leave was approved for Hannah Platko from Dec. 1 - Dec. 31, 2020for up to three days per week.
