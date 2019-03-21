Peterson recognized by Tigers with Gold Glove Award

Cole Peterson recently added another impressive accomplishment to his resume when he was presented with the Gold Glove Award for the Detroit Tigers for his play at shortstop with both the West Michigan Whitecaps and Lakeland Flying Tigers during the 2018 season.

The Johnsonburg native was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and is currently about to begin his third season in the minor leagues.

The Gold Glove Awards were given to one player at each position regardless of what level they played at within the Tigers’ organization. To be one of the nine recipients meant a lot to Peterson.

“To be recognized by the Tigers as the Gold Glove recipient at shortstop out of the whole organization is an honor,” Peterson said. “There are many talented position players in this organization, both infield and outfield, and especially at shortstop. I’m very humbled and honored to have won my first Gold Glove Award in the organization. It makes me very happy and proud, because defense since high school and into college has been my strong point and I take my defense very seriously I do with all other aspects of my game, but especially my defense. I’m very honored to be a Gold Glove winner. All the hard work and dedication I put in is showing, and I’m beyond happy.”

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.