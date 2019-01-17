Peterson visits area youth at Boys & Girls Club

Youngsters at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys had a special guest on Wednesday afternoon as Cole Peterson, a Johnsonburg native and member of the Detroit Tigers organization, spent a few hours participating in activities at the club with the children.

Peterson was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and spent last season with the West Michigan Whitecaps and Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Following an introduction by Joe Jacob, interim executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, Peterson briefly spoke to all of the youngsters in the club’s gymnasium before they split up to take part in a variety of activities.

During his remarks, Peterson discussed the subject of bullying. He encouraged the youngsters to be nice to one another and to tell someone if they ever find themselves in a situation where they are being bullied.

