PF Flyer members excited to continue touring in 2019

The reunion tour is set to continue for another year.

After reuniting and performing throughout the region in 2018, PF Flyer members Dave Piccirillo, Gordon Jesberger, Lance Eastman and Kevin Dippold have announced that they plan to continue performing in 2019.

A popular area band in the late 1980s and early 1990s, PF Flyer went on a 26-year hiatus so members could focus on their careers and family obligations. The band got back together earlier this year, and their first performance was held on Feb. 17 at Wildwoods Bar & Grill.

Headed into the start of that reunion tour, members noted that they did not really have any set expectations. There was even some skepticism about whether the reunion would even work given that all four now reside in different areas. While Dippold still resides in the area, Eastman lives in Allegany, New York, Piccirillo resides in Harrisburg and Jesberger resides in Kylertown.

“At the time we were talking about reuniting, I really had no expectations. In fact, I was somewhat pessimistic that it would even happen since we live so far apart,” said Jesberger. “I always have high expectations about how we play and sing together and how we sound as a band. So I was curious to see if we were still a good fit together as a band. Looking outside the band I was not expecting, maybe just hoping, that there would be an interest in the band and people coming out to hear us play again.”

Eastman noted that logistics had played a role in the band’s other unsuccessful attempts to return over the years.

“We tried to reform the band a couple of different times over the last few years and unfortunately we couldn’t make it happen,” Eastman said. “The logistics of where we all live was an issue, but there were other factors that also came into play. Because of our previous unsuccessful attempts, I wasn’t sure we would be able to make it happen this time either. But when we got together a little over a year ago everything finally seemed to click. We all had the same goals both in terms of the music and how often and where we wanted to play. After that, I was just hoping that people would like what we were doing.”

Piccirillo added that he was excited for the opportunity to reunite the group, even if it only ended up being for one performance.

“I was just hoping we’d get the chance to play in front of some people again as a band, even if only for one time,” Piccirillo said.

Despite the initial questions of whether they would be able to make things work, the band members agree that their reunion tour has been more successful than they ever imagined.

“All of my expectations have been exceeded by far,” Jesberger said. “I am always blown away by the response from the crowd. And playing with these guys – they are such monster musicians. I think we are all better musicians than we were back then, so I am grateful that I can contribute and be a part of this band.”

