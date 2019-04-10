PGC approves Saturday deer season opener

Despite a last-minute push to revert back to a Monday opener, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners approved Saturday, Nov. 30 as the opening day of this year’s regular firearms deer season during their second quarterly meeting on Tuesday morning at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.

As the board prepared to vote on approving the proposed seasons and bag limits for 2019-2020, a motion was made to amend the start of the regular firearms deer season to Monday, Dec. 2.

