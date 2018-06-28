PH Elk remains top local employer

Penn Highlands Elk hospital remains the largest employer in St. Marys with a workforce of over 555 employees, according to data presented during their recent board of directors meeting.

In total, Penn Highlands Healthcare employs over 750 in St. Marys, including over 400 employees at the hospital and over 155 employees at Pinecrest Manor nursing home.

The system also operates the St. Marys Community Medical Building, Community Nurses, Inc., the PHE Surgery Center and QCare Urgent Care clinics at the hospital, in Ridgway and Emporium.

The total PHE employee turnover rate has decreased from 22.6 percent in 2016-17 to 19.06 percent in 2017-18. Pinecrest’s turnover rate has decreased from 32.72 percent to 21.97 percent in the same time period.

Continuing education efforts are also offered as part of a management training program, along with four courses delivered by Penn College, an affiliate of Penn State, in 2016-17, as well as three leadership offerings completed in 2017-18 for all Penn Highlands leaders.

The initial results of a biannual employee engagement satisfaction survey, completed in April, indicate improved scores over the April 2016 survey. Results will be communicated to employees in July with the hospital starting the action planning process shortly thereafter.

“We are seeing more engagement from our workforce,” said Penn Highlands Elk President Bradley Chapman.

The PHE medical staff continues to grow with new incoming providers, including

Dr. Makkalon Em, general surgery; Dr. Anuj Chopra, urology, based in the community medical building; Joshua Matonak, DMD, oral surgery, based at the surgery center; and Dr. John Westafer, emergency medicine.

Additional new staff are Merrit Brown, M.D., and Gregory Walker, M.D., both from UPMC Neurology for tele-neurology services; Abbas Afif Chamsuddin, M.D., Real Radiology for tele-radiology services; Luisito Dingcong, M.D. and Mayank Gupta, M.D., in psychiatry; Tabitha Jeffers, D.O., and Cassandra Swatsworth, PAC, both in emergency medicine; Teresa Richards, CRNA, anesthesia; and Andrea Barber, CRNP, hospitalist.

The 16-member PHE board of directors is undergoing changes as well, with two members departing, including Frank Straub and June Sorg.

Straub has served on the board since 2007 as secretary and current vice-chairman, as well as on the executive, financial, board quality oversight, and nominating/governance committees. He has also served on the Penn Highlands Professional Group Board of Directors.

Sorg has been a member of the board for eight years, serving on the pension and independent review committees, along with being the chairwoman of the nominating/governance committee and a board representative on the patient safety committee.

JoAnne Ryan remains the board chairperson, and is joined by John Piccolo, treasurer, and Dave Nedzinski, secretary.

Current board members include Heidi Thomas, Brad Chapman, Don Fleming, David Obley, M.D., Jeff Azzato, Kate Brock, Steven Koch, M.D., Cheryl Ruffner, Tina Solak and Steve Stoltz.