PHE annual report reviewed at board meeting

A plethora of information including patient statistics and a financial overview were reviewed by Penn Highlands Elk President Brad Chapman as part of the hospital’s annual report.

Chapman presented the report during a Thursday afternoon board of directors meeting at the hospital.

Patients utilized Penn Highlands Elk’s emergency department during 13,017 visits and 17,580 visits to QCare Urgent Care clinics in St. Marys, Ridgway and Cameron County from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

Chapman noted the ER averaged about 36 patients a day which would have typically been higher, but were significantly down during March, April, and May at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time hospital admissions included 985 acute care, 140 swing bed, 121 geropsych, and 932 observation stays which typically last 23 hours or longer during which time doctors conduct diagnostic tests to rule out a condition. The results of an observation stay could result in an in-patient admission or discharge depending on a patients results.

PHE welcomed 212 new babies as part of its maternity services.

There were 3,752 surgeries conducted at the hospital. Chapman stated their surgery volumes are up as the hospital recently merged with the Ambulatory Surgery Center, located on Bucktail Road in St. Marys. According to Chapman the hospital system was running two operating rooms between PHE and the surgery center, none of which were at full capacity.

Pinecrest Manor nursing home’s average daily census is at 115 patients housed at the facility.