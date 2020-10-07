PHE applauds community for support during pandemic

Penn Highlands Elk President Brad Chapman complimented the community on its generous support and outreach to the hospital and its staff during the peak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During PHE’s annual meeting Chapman expressed their gratitude to both businesses and individuals who donated an array of supplies.

“People were calling and asking us what we needed,” Chapman said. “The tremendous amount of support from the community has been incredible.”

He explained there were a few occasions in which a pickup truck from a local business or plant would pull up outside the hospital loaded with various supplies to donate.

One local entity donated 20,000 masks while additional donations were received of personal protection equipment or PPE including hand sanitizer.

A local knitting group reached out and donated handmade hospital gowns for staff while several local restaurants donated meals to PHE employees as well. Monetary donations were also included in the contributions.

“It was very impressive,” Chapman added.

Numerous fund development contributions, have allotted a total of $323,843 to PHE for renovations, programs, and projects.

The largest grant funding received by the hospital was $100,000 from PNC Asset Management/Palumbo grant for program support for an x-ray machine.