PHE continues to grow staff

Penn Highlands Elk medical staff continues to grow adding several new incoming providers.

Brad Chapman, PHE president, noted the new staff during the hospital’s recent board of directors annual public meeting.

Brendan Mulcahy, D.O., a native of St. Marys, recently began working in the PHE emergency medicine department while Erin McMahon, also a native of Elk County, is a new nurse practitioner in women’s health.

Other new additions include Ryan J. Minnich, D.O., family medicine; M. Habib Zubair, MD, general surgery; Marlon Schwarz, M.D., anesthesia; David McKeown, M.D., colorectal surgery; and Sheryl De Sa, MD, family medicine, who will be joining the staff in November.

Currently Penn Highlands Healthcare employs 862 individuals in the Elk region. Total turnover for PHE for fiscal year 2020 was 19.68%, better than the previous fiscal year of 22.27%.

Every two years an employee survey is conducted using an outside organization. The results are scored from a 1-6. Chapman noted the total employee engagement score was 4.6, slightly better than in 2016 with a 4.59. This year’s results were similar to the results in 2018.