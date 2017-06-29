PHE continues to grow staff and revenue

New Penn Highlands Elk President Bradley Chapman presided over the hospital's annual board meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The PHE medical staff continues to grow with new incoming providers. Beginning on September 1, Dr. Vollmer will offer pain medicine services while Dr. Adebona will serve in a family practice.

PHE's operating budget stands at $3.4 million with additional income from contributions and earnings on investments at $1.69 million. This leaves $5.1 million available of re-investment, new equipment and technology, maintaing care in the area and paying debt.