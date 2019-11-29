PHE continues utilizing local blood supplier

For more than 15 years, the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York has been the exclusive blood supplier to the entire Penn Highlands Healthcare system.

Marsha Uhl, Penn Highlands Elk lab service line director, stated donations made at local Community Blood Bank blood drives directly benefit the community.

“We need blood on our shelves for our community and our people,” Uhl said.

CBB blood drives take place the first Tuesday of every month at PHE Education Center from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. December 3 marks the next blood drive at PHE.