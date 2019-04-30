PHE observes National Donate Life Month

In an effort to focus national attention on organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation, Penn Highland Elk hosted their annual Donate Life flag-raising ceremony on Monday morning.

Last year, Penn Highlands Elk was instrumental in helping provide the gift of sight to six cornea recipients and enhance the lives of nearly 375 others through tissue transplantation, according to Angie Hockman, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) professional services liaison for Penn Highlands Health System.

“While our efforts together are ongoing year-round, National Donate Life Month is a time when we make a collective push to encourage everyone to ‘make a pledge for life and register to be a donor’,” Hockman said.

Currently, more than 115,000 are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Each day, 22 people die waiting for a donation and every 10 minutes a new person is listed on the organ transplant registry.

One organ, eye and tissue donor can save and heal more than 75 lives with organs contributing to saving up to eight lives, corneas restoring the sight to two people, and tissue donations healing the lives of 75 people.

