PHE patients enjoy ‘beautiful views’ thanks to Gold Award project

Emily Miller of St. Marys helped create "Beautiful Views" at Penn Highlands Elk hospital as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award.

Patients residing on the second floor, situated between the Generations and Acute Care units, now have a view of large landscape paintings rather than a brick wall thanks to Miller’s efforts.

“When I learned about the situation between the two units with the wooden dividers, I thought that I could really make a difference in that part of the community so I chose to do my project this way,” Miller said.

Recently, Miller offered a presentation about her project to PHE administrators and staff.

Miller and a few friends, including fellow Elk County Catholic High School Class of 2018 graduates Catherine Cerroni, Isabeau Stager, Juliana Silveri, Gabrielle Neubert and freshman Ryan Gradl, created 13 paintings featuring various landscape scenes.

The massive 4 ft. x 4 ft. paintings are on masonite panels. They chose to utilize oil paints to ensure they would endure through the weather.

According to Miller, they chose to feature landscapes to better replicate nature and the outdoors since that portion of the hospital does not have windows facing outside.

During her sophomore year, Miller began contemplating ideas for her Gold Award project. After discussing options with her family for over a year, including her mother Julie Miller who is also her troop leader, Emily decided she wanted to incorporate something she enjoyed into her project, resulting in the art and outdoors theme.

She enlisted to help of ECC art teacher Peter Winklbauer who agreed to assist with the project.

Among the requirements of a Gold Award project is it must be sustainable, educational, and make a change in the community.

The project has been a year-and-a-half in the making, during which time the preliminary watercolors, planning process and final paintings were completed.

While the project began in June 2016, Miller initially aimed for an anticipated completion date of December 2016.

In February 2017 Miller embarked on her painting process. Her longest painting took about five months to complete. It features a landscape of a Hawaiian beach based on a photo she captured while traveling there with the ECC band in 2016.

Miller noted she sporadically worked on the painting during the summer whereas she was accustomed to working on her painting daily during the school year.

Her shortest timespan for completing a painting took four weeks. Miller wrapped up her final painting in April.

The next step of the project entailed the installation process, which Miller said she was surprised how quickly and efficiently this occurred.

Within two hours, Miller and Winklbauer, along with the assistance of PHE maintenance staff, had the paintings hung on numerous wood panels.

As part of the process, one person would hold up a painting while another person would position themselves inside a room to ensure a patient would be able to clearly view the painting.

Winklbauer signed each of the students names to their completed painting(s) and the year they graduated, or are graduating, from ECC.

“I came to learn about this scientific study that helped move my project forward,” Miller said during her presentation.

She explained that in 1984, scientist Robert S. Ulrich conducted a scientific experiment in a rural Pennsylvania hospital through which he examined the effect of a window view on patients recovering from gallbladder surgery.

Ulrich arranged 46 patients into 23 pairs. In each pair, one patient had an unobstructed window view of a beautiful landscape, and one had a view of a brick wall, similar to the view at PHE.

Throughout the duration of the patients' stay, nurses took note of their behaviors, both negative and positive, as well as their length of stay, overall attitude, and type and amount of pain medication they requested.

“There were substantial differences between the patients that had a landscape view versus those with a brick wall view,” Miller said.

She noted that Ulrich found landscape view patients had a statistically better hospital stay. There was almost a full day difference in their overall stay as landscape view patients averaged 7.9 days in the hospital, as compared to brick wall view patients at 8.7 days.

Landscape view patients averaged 1.13 negative nurses notes, meaning a bad outlook or just general unhappiness, and generally requested a weaker pain medication, while brick wall view patients averaged 3.96 negative notes and requested stronger pain medications.

“I thought this study really related in what I am trying to do here (at PHE) and there are actually real differences in what people are seeing outside their windows and how it is effecting them by recovering in a hospital,” Miller said.

Miller recently began her freshman year at Penn State University, University Park campus where she plans to major in landscape architecture.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in the success of my project,” Miller said. “I couldn’t do it without Mr. Winklbauer, Christine (Garner, chief nursing quality officer), and everybody helping me figure out what to do and how to do it.”