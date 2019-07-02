PHE presents annual budget, funding sources

A financial overview and funding sources were among the topics discussed during a recent Penn Highlands Elk annual public meeting.

Laurie MacDonald, chief financial officer, was on hand to present the hospital’s budget.

PHE reported their total income for the current fiscal year 2019 to be nearly $54.44 million of which just over $51.9 million was generated from patient care and just over $2.5 million from operations such as rentals, cafeteria sales and more.

The hospital’s expenses totaled just over $52.77 million with just over $27.15 million in costs associated with employees, providers and their benefits; $12.53 million for supplies, drugs and more; just over $9 million for purchases for services and professional fees; $3.2 million for costs of using buildings and equipment previously purchased; and $864,502 for interest expense on money PHE has borrowed.

PHE's operating income stands at just over $1.67 million with additional income from contributions and earnings on investments at $1.13 million. This leaves $2.8 million available for re-investment, new equipment and technology, maintaining care in the area and paying debt.