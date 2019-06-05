PHE to utilize grant for orthopedic care

Penn Highlands Elk was recently awarded a $200,000 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

The grant will be used to fund the construction, purchase and placement of a new state-of-the-art digital radiography room for orthopedic care.

According to PH Elk’s President, Brad Chapman, digital radiography is the new standard for medical imaging as it provides nearly immediate execution of high-quality medical images, directly at the point of care.