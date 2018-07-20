PHE welcomes newest general surgeon

After traveling around the country working in both small towns and big cities, Penn Highlands Elk’s newest general surgeon, Dr. Makkalon Em, returned to St. Marys after previously working in the area.

Currently, Dr. Em shares an office with fellow surgeon Dr. Narayan Subramany inside PHE’s Medical Office Building located adjacent to the hospital.

Dr. Em is filling the position left vacant following the death of long-time surgeon Dr. Joseph. The position was vacant for 1,000 days before he accepted the position in February.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Em to our medical staff. He brings extensive experience and expertise to his role in providing a comprehensive range of surgical procedures to patients in the St. Marys region,” said Brad Chapman, Penn Highlands Elk president. “Dr. Em’s presence has been a long time coming and he is critically important to our goal of providing our community with the care it deserves.”

Dr. Em offers a comprehensive range of procedures to patients in the St. Marys region.

Among the common treatments he performs are gastrointestinal and colorectal disease (benign and malignant), colonoscopies, EGD, gallbladder removals, small bowel and colon resections, gastric resection, great biopsies and mastectomies, hernia repairs, thyroidectomies, appendectomies,and vascular access.

While a majority of his procedures are done at PHE Dr. Em also conducts some procedures at PHE’s Surgery Center on Bucktail Road.

During his time in St. Marys, Dr. Em said he has enjoyed working with the operating room and office staff, and being mentored by Dr. Subramany.

Dr. Em attended medical school at St. George University Medical School, Grenata, West Indies. From there he completed his residency in general surgery at SUNY (State University of New York) at Stony Brook, N.Y.

He is board certified under the American Board of Surgery in general surgery, is a member of the American College Surgeons and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract.

Dr. Em began practicing medicine in 2015. Prior to entering the medical field he was an engineer for seven years working for a satellite company based in Los Angeles.

He also graduated from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in Boston where he earned a degree in electrical engineering.

Dr. Em said he chose to enter the medical field because he enjoys taking care of people and the humanity aspect of the field. In addition, his older brother is a gastroenterologist.