PHH among first to pilot quality and safety program

Penn Highlands Healthcare will be the first health system in the nation to kick off a new pilot program focusing on improving health care quality and safety.

PHH is working in collaboration with the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ), based in Chicago, as part of a frontline training solution aimed at helping health care organization develop workforce capabilities in quality management methodologies and skills. Specifically in figuring out how to optimize health care staff in terms of education, training and certification.

Heading up the program locally is Dr. Istikram Qaderi, PHH chief quality/transformation officer.