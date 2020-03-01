PHH among first to pilot quality and safety program

Photo by Amy Cherry-Shown left to right are National Association for Healthcare Quality advisory board members along with PH staff including Dr. Thomas J. Dammrich, DBA, business strategist, Bradley Chapman, PHE president, Dr. Istikram Qaderi, PHH chief quality/transformation officer, Stephanie Mercado, NAHQ CEO and executive director, Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ senior director of products and programs, Christopher Lau, NAHQ customer success manager, Emilio Arocho, NAHQ director of technology and digital services
Sunday, March 1, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Penn Highlands Healthcare will be the first health system in the nation to kick off a new pilot program focusing on improving health care quality and safety.
PHH is working in collaboration with the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ), based in Chicago, as part of a frontline training solution aimed at helping health care organization develop workforce capabilities in quality management methodologies and skills. Specifically in figuring out how to optimize health care staff in terms of education, training and certification.
Heading up the program locally is Dr. Istikram Qaderi, PHH chief quality/transformation officer.

