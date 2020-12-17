PHH to begin vaccinating employees Friday

Penn Highlands Healthcare is set to receive their first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine today as part of the latest update from Pfizer and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).

Penn Highlands hospitals in Elk County, DuBois, and Huntingdon are among the first 87 health care organizations in state to receive the vaccine this week as determined by officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and DOH. As part of the roll out, each of those facilities will each receive 975 doses.

On Friday, approximately 240 PH-DuBois staff in the Emergency Department, ICU, and Cardiovascular ICU and Lung Center will be the first to receive the vaccine.

During a media teleconference on Wednesday, Andrew Kurtz, system director of retail pharmacy services and vaccination lead at PHH, described how to vaccine will be administered throughout PHH’s six-hospital system.

The CDC and DOH have established the parameters that determine who gets the vaccine during which phase. Among the first to receive the vaccine will be staff who have direct, frequent patient contact, which includes physicians. Their first dose will be followed by a booster which will be administered 21 days after the first.

Kurtz explained that is also valuable for people to know that an individual is said to benefit from the greatest protection two weeks after their second dose.