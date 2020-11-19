PHH now offering COVID-19 rapid testing

During a Thursday media teleconference, Penn Highlands Healthcare announced they are now offering walk-in rapid COVID-19 testing at various QCare locations throughout the health system.

Results are typically available in 24 hours. Other COVID-19 testing is also available. Among the locations the rapid testing is available is at QCare clinics in Clearfield, DuBois, St. Marys, Punxsutawney, Huntingdon, and Moshannon Valley.