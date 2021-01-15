PHH outlines vaccination plans

Recently officials at Penn Highlands Healthcare outlined their distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine during a media teleconference.

With more than half a million people residing in the areas served by the health system, PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman said it is inevitable for many logistical reasons, to take months to get through each of the phases, group by group.

Currently PHH is nearing completion of Phase 1A and simultaneously moving on to Phase 1B. The phased parameters, established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PADOH), are still evolving and changing and include:

Phase 1A: Healthcare personnel, including hospitals, long-term care facilities and EMS.

Phase 1B: People age 75 and older and those in congregate settings, frontline essential workers, first responders, firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, clergy, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector, and childcare workers.

Phase 1C: People age 65-74, people age 16-64 with high risk conditions, all other essential workers, workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing, finance, information technology, communications, energy, legal, federal, state and local government workers including election workers, elected officials, and judiciary members, media, public safety, and public health workers.

Phase 2: All individuals not previously covered who are age 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine.

According to the DOH, at this time only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those age 16 and 17.

Andrew Kurtz, PHH system director for retail pharmacy services and vaccination lead, said Phase 1B includes thousands of people across the healthcare system's communities.

"We're requesting everyone's patience and cooperation to ensure we can administer the vaccine in an orderly and efficient manner to each group in each of these phases, while managing within the confines of a limited vaccine supply and a complex, two dose schedule that differs between the two vaccines," Kurtz said.

According to the DOH’s vaccine distribution plan it is likely it will take into the spring and beyond to have everyone vaccinated.