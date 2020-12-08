PHH preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Penn Highlands Healthcare is expecting to receive their first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the next two weeks which will be exclusively allocated for front line employees. They expect additional doses of of the vaccine in the new few weeks, including the Moderna vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the general public is expected to be able to receive the vaccine during the first and second quarter of 2021.
