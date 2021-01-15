PHH provides update on COVID-19 in the region 

Recent reports indicate there is a possible downward trend in COVID-19 infections throughout the state, however Dr. Shaun Sheehan, PHH medical director of emergency medicine and COVID-19 task force leader, said some of this data could be affected by the holidays and the number of tests collected. While Sheehan said he is hopeful that cases are plateauing, or even decreasing, he believes it is too early to confirm this.

Looking at virus numbers across the state, Sheehan said there appears to be a significant amount of virus transmissions occurring. He cited Elk County’s seven-day rolling average of new infections at 100,

Clearfield County at 92, Blair and Huntingdon County each at 68, and even in rural Fulton County that number is at 113 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

“There’s nothing wrong with being optimistic. I think we all still have to be realistic and not get too far ahead of ourselves and wait for the data to come out over the next week or two, to see which way we truly are trending,” Sheehan said.

He noted that hospitalizations generally lag behind new infection cases and this may take several weeks to see as many people were traveling and gathering over the holidays, the result of which will not been seen immediately.