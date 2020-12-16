PHH to receive COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow

Penn Highlands Healthcare reported they will be receiving their first allotment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.

Three PHH facilities were among first 87 health care organizations in state to receive the vaccine this week.

PH-Elk, PH-DuBois, and PH-Huntingdon will each receive 975 doses of the vaccine.

They will be distributed to health system's frontline employees who have the most frequent patient contact.