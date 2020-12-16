PHH seeing surge in COVID-19 positive patients
Amy Cherry
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Penn Highlands Healthcare recently reported they are currently treating 97 COIVD-19 positive patients at Penn Highlands facilities.
Three patients are on ventilators with several others on either a vapotherm machine or a bi-pap for respiratory support.
This new data represents a nearly 25% increase over the past several weeks when there were approximately 80 COVID-19 patients in PHH facilities.
PHH officials have stated "that we have come very close to our systems capacity in recent weeks.”
