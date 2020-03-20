PHH updates COVID-19 testing process

Penn Highlands Healthcare has updated its COVID-19 testing process by providing extended Call Center hours for those without a primary care provider.

If patients have symptoms of COVID-19 including a fever, cough or shortness of breath, they should first contact their primary care providers/family doctor. Anyone without a primary care provider/family doctor, can call the Penn Highlands Call Center at 814-375-6644 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The next steps will then be explained.

If a test is ordered, tests are given at Penn Highlands QCare locations in Brookville, Emporium, Clearfield, DuBois, Philipsburg, Punxsutawney, Ridgway and St. Marys, and the QuickLab located on the Penn Highlands Huntingdon campus.

Testing is outside the building, and patients are to follow the instructions given. No tests will be given to walk-ins.