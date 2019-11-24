Pinecrest unveils newly remodeled resident rooms

Pinecrest Manor recently opened its first group of newly remodeled resident rooms as part of an ongoing master facilities plan.

The extensive room remodel project will encompass 67 resident rooms set to be completed in May 2021. Crews work on seven rooms at once which takes about seven weeks. This process is repeated until all the patient rooms are remodeled.

The $6.1 million room remodeling is part of phase two of nursing home’s master facilities plan. The does not include renovations completed to the nursing home’s lobby and front entrance completed in 2017 and 2018. The St. Marys nursing home facility is located next to Penn Highlands Elk hospital.

“I’m very excited and honored to be a part of this project,” said Megan Bolden, Pinecrest Manor administrator.