Plane clips airport antennae during landing

The pilot of a Great Lakes bi-plane clipped an antenna at the St. Marys Municipal Airport while attempting to land on Monday afternoon.

According to Joe Kerchinski, airport manager, there were no injuries as a result of the crash as the Virginia-based pilot suffered only minor cuts and bruising on his hand.

Kerchinski notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration about the incident which occurred around 12:05 p.m. He was authorized to move the airplane from its crash location on Monday evening.

The airport is currently closed, but is anticipated to re-open today by 11 a.m.

According to Kerchinski the crash occurred when the pilot hit one of the horizontal stabilizers on the airport’s localizer, antennas that as a guidance system for planes and instrument conditions.

The plane then skidded about 50 yards taking out its landing gear and propellors.