Planes, cars were the main feature at Saturday’s aviation festival

Sunshine and partly cloudy skies welcomed a sizable turnout for the American Spirit Aviation Festival at the St. Marys Municipal Airport on Saturday.

Joe Kerchinski, airport manager, noted that he “couldn’t ask for a better day” with the weather.

The Elk County Cruisers Car Show, a main feature at the event, had around 200 participating cars on display. Kerchinski said roughly $3,000 in raffle prizes were awarded, including trophies and plaques for the winning cars.