Planes, cars were the main feature at Saturday’s aviation festival

Photo by Zach D’Amico - The Crystal Fire Department performed a water salute during the opening ceremony at the St. Marys Municipal Airport’s American Spirit Aviation Festival on Saturday.
Staff Writer
Sunday, August 25, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Sunshine and partly cloudy skies welcomed a sizable turnout for the American Spirit Aviation Festival at the St. Marys Municipal Airport on Saturday.
Joe Kerchinski, airport manager, noted that he “couldn’t ask for a better day” with the weather.
The Elk County Cruisers Car Show, a main feature at the event, had around 200 participating cars on display. Kerchinski said roughly $3,000 in raffle prizes were awarded, including trophies and plaques for the winning cars.

