Plans presented for outdoor stage

Plans for a future amphitheater stage located in the Depot Street event park emerged during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

The St. Marys Redevelopment Authority is spearheading the project with an overall estimated cost of $1 million.

“We are currently working with the city on this project. The city has started with setting up the infrastructure and getting the park off in the right direction,” said Eric Wonderling, RDA member.

As part of the project, the RDA is looking to execute the purchase of the existing Bayer Furniture property, located on the lower portion of Depot Street.

“It’s the last piece on Depot Street for total re-development,” Wonderling said.

The RDA plans to relocate existing tenants on the property to new locations.

“This is very important. The RDA is going to help them find better locations, better buildings and we will help move them ourselves. Even if it means physically helping them move, we will provide that assistance for them. I know the city would help us as well,” Wonderling said.

The existing Bayer property would be torn down and turned over to the city.

Project costs includes $100,000 for terrace seating around the stage; $185,000 for site acquisition of Bayer Furniture property along the lower portion of Depot Street; and $200,000 for demolition, memorials and start-up cost.

The RDA is focus on fundraising efforts geared toward the creation of the stage. This involves sending letters of support, working with The Stackpole-Hall Foundation, obtaining grants and additional fundraising efforts.

During their most recent meeting, city council approved a letter of support for the stage project from Stackpole-Hall. The Foundation wanted to make sure before they invested in the RDA that they had support from council.

The RDA plans to present final project costs during council’s regular October meeting.

“We’re excited to work with the RDA and for things to move forward,” Wonderling said.

According to the RDA, redevelopment of the Depot Street area will help create a regional destination which will generate additional employment and expansion opportunities for downtown, supporting businesses, tourism, and enhancing nearby property values.

From September-November there are an estimated 6,000 people/day traveling through Elk County, many of whom are visiting the Elk Country Visitor Center in Weedville. Over the next three months, it is projected 600,000 people will visit Elk County.

“They need to make downtown St. Marys a destination place for them. We all live here because we love our community and raising our kids here. Let’s build the future,” Wonderling said.

For generations to come, the Depot Street event park and stage will be a place where cultural, commercial, and recreational activities will converge to offer citizens of St. Marys the opportunity to once again make downtown St. Marys a major destination place.

“Let’s finish what we started by remembering the past, and building the future,” Wonderling said.