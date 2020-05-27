Plans progressing for downtown event park

The downtown event park located along Depot Street in St. Marys is progressing nicely. City Manger Tim Pearson stated at the most recent City Council meeting they are hoping to receive approval in June on two permits for work on the creek bed/bank. The city has also applied for a grant to fund the installation of bathrooms in the park. Phase three of the project would include installing the fitness court which the city purchased last year. The city is also attempting to find a sponsor for the water fountain feature.