Plaque honoring Chief Cornplanter dedicated at Mt. Zion Historical Park

WEEDVILLE – During the Mt. Zion Historical Society’s Memorial Day ceremony held at Mt. Zion Historical Park on Saturday afternoon, one of the main additions this year was a plaque honoring Chief Cornplanter, a Seneca war chief and diplomat. The plaque is now part of the park’s Citizen Walkway.

According to the inscription on the plaque, Cornplanter’s inclusion in the park stems from the fact that “the story of this region of Pennsylvania would not be complete without mention of the Native Americans who inhabited it.”