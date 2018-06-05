Plaque honoring Miles Dent dedicated

JAY TWP. – In addition to recognizing and remembering those from Jay and Benezette Townships who served in the armed forces at the recent Memorial Day Commemoration at Mt. Zion Historical Park, a special dedication took place for the newest plaque on the park’s Citizen Walkway, which highlights noteworthy individuals from the area.

The plaque that was added to the park this year was in honor of Miles Dent, founder of Dents Run, who became renowned for his feats of strength. The Honorable Richard A. Masson, president judge of the Court of Commons Pleas of the 59th Judicial District of Pennsylvania, served as the guest speaker for the dedication.

“It has been suggested that [Dent] may be our area’s Paul Bunyan,” Masson said. “I don’t know that he ever had Babe the Blue Ox, but his exploits now have been passed into history.”

According to Masson, not many primary sources exist when it comes to Dent and his exploits, though plenty of stories have been passed down through generations of area residents.

les was the son of Thomas Water Dent III and Elizabeth Overturf, early pioneers. Thomas Dent is believed to have arrived in the area in 1811 and Miles was born in 1823, the youngest of four children.