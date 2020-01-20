Pletcher appointed St. Marys deputy mayor

During Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting, Chris Pletcher was appointed deputy mayor following a close vote.

Also in the running for the position was new councilman Joe Fleming.

A role call vote was taken with council members Margie Brown, Andrew Mohney and Chris Pletcher voted for Pletcher while Bob Roberts, Gina Vrobel and Joe Fleming voted for Fleming. A tie vote was cast by Mayor Lou Radkowski who opted for Pletcher as deputy mayor.