Poem honoring St. Marys donated by late author’s husband

A poem in honor of St. Marys, titled “Carbon Center of the World”, was recently presented to the city from Howard Lepovetsky in memory of its author, his late wife Lisa Lepovetsky.

Lisa penned the poem in 1991 as part of her work for her Master’s of Fine Arts (MFA) degree from Penn State University. Her husband said she concentrated on poetry as part of her MFA.

According to Howard, he stumbled upon the poem a few months ago following his wife’s death and decided to present it to the City of St. Marys. The poem is currently displayed inside City Hall.