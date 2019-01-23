Polar Sweet Express success despite snow

JOHNSONBURG –– The largest fundraiser of the year for CAPSEA, the Polar Sweet Express, brought residents from all over Elk and Cameron counties to the Johnsonburg Fire Hall this past Saturday despite the incoming weather, which forced the organizers to close an hour earlier than expected.

By 10 a.m., the parking lot was getting filled as doors opened for the event. This event generally raises more than $5,000 to fund CAPSEA's vital work in Elk and Cameron counties.

Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, Inc. exists to deal with the problems and concerns of abuse victims in Elk and Cameron counties and the victims of serious crimes. The program is based on the belief that the rights of women, men, and children should be identified, sanctioned, and protected. Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, Inc. of Elk and Cameron counties is committed to the feminist approach of empowerment counseling to all women, men, and children who are victims of abuse in Elk and Cameron counties. In addition to providing counseling and financial aid, CAPSEA has been operating an emergency shelter since April 1988. Adult victims of violence and their children utilize the shelter when they need a safe haven away from abuse.

