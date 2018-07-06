Police: Identity of body found still unknown

A body found in Wilcox Thursday was male, Pennsylvania State Police - Ridgway announced in a report made available Friday.

Other details are still scarce on the identity of the individual, according to the release. A cause of death is still being investigated.

According to police, the body has yet to be positively identified.

A cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology report.

Attempts to contact state police and the district attorney during the day Friday were unsuccessful.

No reports from the coroner's office or the district attorney had been received as of press time Friday night.