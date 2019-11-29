Police investigation continues into attempted robbery

A police investigation is ongoing into an incident which occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Johnson’s Grocery in St. Marys.

ccording to Elk County 911 scanner communication an attempted robbery was reported at Johnson’s Grocery at 343 South Michael Street around 1:12 p.m. Police report no arrests have been made in the incident.

The City of St. Marys Police Department released a description of the subject being a 20-35-year-old white male, approximately 6’-6’4 in height, with sparse facial hair.

In a video of the incident posted of the SMPD Facebook page, he is seen wearing ski goggles and a hood.

The goggles and a jacket have since been recovered by police. Police are asking for assistance in identifying the owner of a jacket which was purposely turned inside out with the blue liner of the jacket exposed.