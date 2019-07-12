Pool adding inflatable obstacle course

The St. Marys Community Pool is set to unveil an inflatable obstacle course this weekend, according to manager Kristi Schroeder.

“We’re hoping to get that set up for this weekend,” Schroeder said.

She explained that the obstacle course was delivered on Monday and staff had not yet had a chance to check it out as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s going to be quite different,” Schoreder said. “The kids will have fun with it. It has a balance beam. You kind of go across the balance beam, and then there’s a wall you climb up and slide down the slide.”

For the time being, the plan is to only have the inflatable obstacle course set up on weekends.

“We’re going to see how easy it is to get in and out of the water, but the plan is for Saturdays and Sundays,” Schoreder said.

When set up, it will be available for use by children and adults – as long as they are able to swim.

“You have to be able to swim because it will end up in the five feet (area),” Schoreder said.