Post 103 donates to Christian Food Bank

St. Marys American Legion Post 103 recently made what has become an annual donation to the St. Marys Christian Food Bank. This year, Post 103 once again gave the local food bank $3,000.

Members of Post 103’s House Committee visited the Christian Food Bank to make the donation, withe members receiving a brief tour of the facility and an explanation from volunteers regarding both the help they provide to community residents and the support they receive from other area entities.

The St. Marys Post has been donating to the Food Bank for a number of years, and also supports a variety of other community organizations.

In 2017, St. Marys American Legion Post 103 donated around $48,000 back to the community through their support of organizations such as the Christian Food Bank.

Stephen Bagley, second vice commander of St. Marys American Legion Post 103, noted that the Post would like to get more Class A members, and he encouraged anyone who meets the criteria for being a member, and who would like to be involved, to consider joining.

Those who would like information on joining the American Legion, or Sons of the American Legion, can contact one of Post 103’s officers for additional information.