Post 103 held annual Veterans Day banquet

Members of the community gathered at the Red Fern in Fox Township on Sunday evening for St. Marys American Legion Post 103’s annual Veterans Day banquet, with Stephen Bagley, second vice commander of Post 103 as the evening’s master of ceremonies, noting that it was the organization’s 72nd annual banquet in recognition of Veterans Day.

“In the hurry of our daily lives, it is easy to forget the roles our relatives, our neighbors, our friends and millions of others we have never known have played in times of national crisis, but on the 11th day of the 11th month, we are called upon to remember the men and women, who in times of trial, rallied to their nation’s call,” Bagley said during his opening remarks. “It is a time for considering what the veterans of this nation, from the Revolution down to the present, have meant to the preservation of our national and individual freedom and independence. On this day, it is our responsibility to pay tribute to and to thank those who have served this country in the uniformed services of the United States.”

Bagley also explained to those in attendance that Veterans Day is distinctly different from Memorial Day.

“On that day in May, we gather to honor those who paid the supreme sacrifice on the battlefields of this nation’s wars. Veterans Day, however, is dedicated most especially to thank the living veterans for their service, while keeping in mind those who are departed,” Bagley said.

