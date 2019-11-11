Post 103 holds annual Veterans Day Banquet

FOX TWP. – St. Marys American Legion Post 103 held their 73rd annual Veterans Day Banquet on Sunday evening at The Red Fern in Fox Township. The program was well attended by area veterans, community members, and elected officials.

Stephen Bagley, banquet committee member and second vice commander of Post 103, acted as the master of ceremonies for the evening.

“Likely someone sitting at your table tonight, or someone you know – a relative, a neighbor, a friend – and millions of others that you have never known have played roles in the defense of your freedom,” Bagley said as he began his opening remarks. “In the hurry of our daily lives, this can be easy to forget. On this eve of the 11th day of the 11th month, we are called to pause and reflect upon the men and women, who in times of trial or in peace, have rallied to their nation’s call.”