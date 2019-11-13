Post 103 recognized for a century of service to St. Marys community

FOX TWP. – For a century, American Legion Post 103 has been an important part of the St. Marys community.

The Post was established on July 23, 1919, and on Sunday evening during its 73rd Annual Veterans Day Banquet, Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) presented Post officers with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives recognizing its 100-year anniversary.

Gabler referred to the event as “a truly historic occasion.”