Preliminary city budget includes tax increase

St. Marys City Council recently approved the city’s 2019 preliminary annual budget for publication. It must be adopted 30 days prior to the end of the fiscal year.

The budget calls for a .2 mill Earned Income Tax increase, equal to an $80 tax increase for an individual making a salary of $40,000/yr.

The increase will generate $600,000 in new revenue for the city, which will be allocated for various infrastructure projects including repairs to roads, bridges and storm sewers.

The budget will be advertised and available for public review until tentative approval in December during Council’s next regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.