Preliminary hearing held for Penn Hills woman in connection with overdose death

The preliminary hearing for Andre Kyron Frazier, 25, was held on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. in front of District Judge James L. Martin at 409-G Center Street in Johnsonburg. Frazier, of Penn Hills, is charged with conspiracy and drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and manufacture with intent to deliver in the overdose death of Kaitlyn Buerk in March of 2017 in her home in Wilcox.

Police say Frazier sold heroin to Allison Miller, which led to the overdose death of Buerk, her sister. Police say Miller and her cousin Theresa Sample arranged the sale. Investigators say the heroin turned out to be straight fentanyl. Miller and Sample were charged in Buerk’s death in February. Miller pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 4 to 10 years in prison. Sample is awaiting trial and Frazier is in the Elk County Prison without bail.