Presentations offered at school board meeting

Several presentations, ranging from technology, a student government update, and high school discipline took place during Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting.

Aaron Simbeck, SMASD’s Information Technology administrator, presented an technology update for the board.

“Things have gone smoothly this year,” Simbeck said.

Simbeck noted the quick turn around on ticket items, pertaining to when teachers or staff submit a notification of any problem they are experiencing with any tech equipment.

The district’s servers continue to be updated every two weeks, whereas in the past the servers were significantly outdated.

Power outages pose challenges for the IT personnel, although Simbeck noted that is an issue experienced through West Penn Power.

“I feel as tech goes, we are really strong,” Simbeck said.

