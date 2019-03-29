Pro-life speakers to offer public assembly

All are welcome to attend a public assembly featuring two national pro-life speakers taking place on April 1 at 7 p.m. at 7 p.m. at the Red Fern in Kersey.

Life Matters Elk County is sponsoring the event featuring Harlem Globetrotter Seth Franco and Kristan Hawkins, president of the National Students for Life Organization.

Both Franco and Hawkins will speak to life’s choices and why and how we need to get involved in saving lives.

There is no charge to attend the event.

