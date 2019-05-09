Proclamation recognizes nursing profession

The City of St. Marys is honoring the work of registered nurses as part of National Nurses' Appreciation Week taking place May 6-12.

St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski recently presented a proclamation honoring and observing the event to a group of Penn Highlands Elk nurses.

The group consisted of some of the nurses who participated in PHE’s Career Advancement Program (CAP).

The Career Advancement Programs is offered to Registered Nurses to advance the practice of nursing at Penn Highlands Healthcare, as explained by Christine Garner, MSN, RN, PHE’s chief nursing quality officer.

The program includes recognition, clinical competency, experience, professional development, leadership, performance improvement, nursing research and provide exceptional nursing care and service.

Among this year’s PHE’s Nurses of the Year recipients are: Rachael Mackey, RN, maternity; Katie Greenthaner, RN, surgical services; Jacqueline El-Awar, RN, Generations Department; Mary Ann Werner, RN, PHE Surgery Center; Teresa Elmquist, RN, Emergency Department; and Julia Ross, RN, Acute Care Unit.

